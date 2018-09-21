Gorod introduce new album, Aethra, with “The Sentry”: Stream

Gorod, courtesy of Overpowered Records

French technical metal act Gorod are gearing up for the release of their 10th album, Aethra, due October 19th, and the band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to offer up the first taste of the disc in the form of the track “The Sentry” (listen below).

Aethra, which features a lyrical concept centered around different cults associated with the moon, was produced by the band’s guitarist Mathieu Pascal and mixed by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, Behemoth), with Pascal stating, “The sound is powerful but still natural and balanced.”



As for the song “The Sentry”, singer Julian Deyres tells us, “The concept behind ‘The Sentry’ is that of worldwide myths and beliefs concerning the owl, and more specifically the barn owl. This nocturnal bird that is almost always associated with the moon in many different cultures is also generally considered as a guardian of the kingdom of the dead. This explains the title, and the lyrics are a global presentation of how human beings can perceive a same symbol in different places in the world.

He adds, “We chose to release this song first because we see it as a good introduction to the new material on this album. This track is straight in your face, groovy, fast, and also showcases a brand new melodic orientation in Gorod’s music.”

Take a listen to “The Sentry” below, and pre-order Gorod’s new album, Aethra, via Overpowered Records, Amazon, or iTunes. The band will be touring Europe in November, with dates listed here.