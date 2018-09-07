Greta Van Fleet announce debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, premiere “Watching Over”: Stream

Greta Van Fleet have hit the rock scene like a house on fire, and after much anticipation, the young rockers have announced the details of their debut album. The disc is titled, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, and arrives October 19th. Moreover, the band has unveiled another new song off the album, a track called “Watching Over”.
The album was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone (aka The Rust Brothers), and was recorded at studios in Nashville and Greta Van Fleet’s home state of Michigan. The 10 tracks were written by all four of the band members, consisting of brothers Josh (vocals), Jake (guitars) and Sam Kiszka (bass), along with drummer Danny Wagner.
Anthem of the Peaceful Army follows the band’s two 2017 EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires. The band offered up the first taste of the new album in July with the single “When the Curtain Falls”, which is currently in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. A music video for that single was unveiled in August.
Pre-orders for Anthem of the Peaceful Army are available here, plus you can catch Greta Van Fleet on their fall North American tour, which kicks off Friday night (September 7th) in Seattle. See a full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.
Anthem of the Peaceful Army Artwork:
Anthem of the Peaceful Army Tracklist:
01. Age of Man
02. The Cold Wind
03. When The Curtain Falls
04. Watching Over
05. Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)
06. You’re The One
07. The New Day
08. Mountain of the Sun
09. Brave New World
10. Anthem
Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival
09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre
09/12 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre
09/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Festival
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
09/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM
10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre
11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger
11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy