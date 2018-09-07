Greta Van Fleet announce debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, premiere “Watching Over”: Stream

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Travis Shinn

Greta Van Fleet have hit the rock scene like a house on fire, and after much anticipation, the young rockers have announced the details of their debut album. The disc is titled, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, and arrives October 19th. Moreover, the band has unveiled another new song off the album, a track called “Watching Over”.

The album was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone (aka The Rust Brothers), and was recorded at studios in Nashville and Greta Van Fleet’s home state of Michigan. The 10 tracks were written by all four of the band members, consisting of brothers Josh (vocals), Jake (guitars) and Sam Kiszka (bass), along with drummer Danny Wagner.



Anthem of the Peaceful Army follows the band’s two 2017 EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires. The band offered up the first taste of the new album in July with the single “When the Curtain Falls”, which is currently in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. A music video for that single was unveiled in August.

Pre-orders for Anthem of the Peaceful Army are available here, plus you can catch Greta Van Fleet on their fall North American tour, which kicks off Friday night (September 7th) in Seattle. See a full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Anthem of the Peaceful Army Artwork:

Anthem of the Peaceful Army Tracklist:

01. Age of Man

02. The Cold Wind

03. When The Curtain Falls

04. Watching Over

05. Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)

06. You’re The One

07. The New Day

08. Mountain of the Sun

09. Brave New World

10. Anthem

Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival

09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre

09/12 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Festival

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

09/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM

10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre

11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger

11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy