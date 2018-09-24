Greta Van Fleet release new song, “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)”: Stream

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Anne Erickson

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet are streaming a new song called “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)”. The track will be included on the group’s much-anticipated debut full-length album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, due out on Oct. 19. Listen to the tune below.

“It is with thorough joy we introduce the journey that is ‘Lover, Leaver’ with you,” the band said on their social media channels.



“Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)” stays in line with Greta Van Fleet’s classic rock vibe, complete with crunchy guitars and psychedelic melodies. The song is the third to be released from Anthem of the Peaceful Army, the others being “When The Curtain Falls” and “Watching Over”.

Greta Van Fleet are currently taking their rock ‘n’ roll sounds through North America and will perform gigs in Europe later this fall. Find upcoming tour dates here.

Anthem of the Peaceful Army follows Greta Van Fleet’s two 2017 EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires.