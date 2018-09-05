Michael Myers brings hell to Haddonfield in new trailer for Halloween: Watch

Halloween, Blumhouse

With David Gordon Green’s Halloween set to premiere at this weekend’s Toronto International Film Festival, Blumhouse has unleashed a brutal new trailer — and we do mean brutal. Unlike the first trailer, this sneak peek finds Michael Myers going H.A.M. across Haddonfield, Illinois, terrorizing trick or treaters as he moves like a walking nightmare from within the shadows.

set your calendar for October 19th.



Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the third film to be titled Halloween finds the veteran actress returning yet again as Laurie Strode to take on The Shape … yet again (see: Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later). Green wrote the screenplay alongside Danny McBride, which has been confirmed to ignore every sequel following John Carpenter’s 1978 original. Speaking of Carpenter, he returned to score the film’s accompanying soundtrack.

As previously reported, Carpenter will score the film, a first for the franchise since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Supporting Curtis is Judy Greer as her daughter Karen, Andi Matichak as her daughter Allyson, in addition to Will Patton, Toby Huss, Virginia Gardner, James Jude Courtney, and the original Shape himself, Nick Castle.

