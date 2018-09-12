Video shows Harvey Weinstein behaving inappropriately with alleged rape victim

Harvey Weinstein meeting with Melissa Thompson in 2011

A woman who says she was raped by Harvey Weinstein has shared video of her interaction with the disgraced movie mogul in the hours leading up to the alleged incident.

The video, which dates back to 2011, shows a woman named Melissa Thompson, then 28 years old, pitching Weinstein on a new video service. She recorded their meeting as part of the presentation.



From the onset of their meeting, Weinstein acts inappropriately. He locks the door behind her and immediately gives her a hug, rubbing his hands on her lower backside. “Am I allowed to flirt with you?” he then asks.

Later on in the video, Weinstein can be seen stroking Thompson’s arms and shoulders. “Let me have a little part of you. Give it to me. It’s okay, would you like to do it some more?” he says. Thompson also alleges that Weinstein put his hands underneath her skirt.

Thompson told Sky News that she flirted back as a way of “trying to save face” and protect herself from a violent outburst. “At some point, his whole affect changed and he looked like a predator. His eyes became dark,” she said. “I had entered that fight-or-flight mode, and I was scared of him.”

You can watch the video in full here.

Later that evening, Thompson met Weinstein for drinks in hopes of finalizing their business deal. It was at that point Thompson alleges Weinstein led her to his hotel room and raped her.

Thompson is one of three plaintiffs named in a class action lawsuit filed on against Weinstein and his former production companies, Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

In a statement, Weinstein’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman said: “The video, when viewed in its entirety, in context and not in select excerpts, demonstrates that there is nothing forceful, but casual — if not awkward — flirting from both parties … This is a further attempt to publicly disgrace Mr. Weinstein for financial gain, and we will not stand for it.”