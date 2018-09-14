HEALTH and Soccer Mommy make an inspired, unlikely pairing on powerful new song, “Mass Grave”: Stream

HEALTH and Soccer Mommy, photos by Philip Cosores

L.A. noise rock outfit HEALTH have teamed with rising indie songwriter Soccer Mommy (née Sophie Allison) for a powerful new song, “Mass Grave”. Produced by Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick, the thunderous track is backed by booming synths and hissing waves of ambiance. Allison’s weary, disaffected vocals pair well with the song’s shadowy milieu, and offer us a new environment in which to hear the rising artist.

“The annals of music history are filled with a rich tradition of trios,” HEALTH said in a statement. “Crosby, Stills, & Nash… Emerson, Lake, and Palmer… Lennon, McCartney, and that other guy… And now Soccer Mommy, the guy from Purity Ring, and HEALTH.”



Allison, meanwhile, offered this statement: “I really enjoyed getting to work with the guys from HEALTH on this song. It’s one of the first features I’ve ever done and I love the finished product. It has a kind of apathetic sadness to it that I was really drawn to.”

Hear it below.

Soccer Mommy recently released a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”, and her debut album, Clean, remains one of the best of the year. HEALTH’s last proper studio album was 2015’s Death Magic, but last year they dropped the remix album DISCO3.