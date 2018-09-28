Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly reunite in the Holmes & Watson trailer: Watch

Holmes & Watson (Sony)

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly became one of the all-time onscreen comedy duos so gradually that you’d be forgiven for missing it. With 2006’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and 2008’s Step Brothers, they cemented their place as one of the great Hollywood screwball teams. Between Reilly’s childlike sweetness and Ferrell’s ability to exude madness with a completely straight face, they’re responsible for several of the most quotable movie sequences of the past 20 years.

(Read: Step Brothers Was One of the First Great Films About the American Economic Crisis)



At long last, they’re back together onscreen, forming one of the most renowned fictional duos of them all: Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. In Holmes & Watson, the latest cinematic revival of Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective mysteries, they look to bring a decidedly goofier approach to the eternal struggle between Holmes/Watson and the nefarious Professor Moriarty (Ralph Fiennes this time around). With the help of Dr. Grace Hart (Rebecca Hall), they’ll work to save the Queen before Moriarty stages his greatest dastardly deed to date, or they humiliate themselves into oblivion.

Holmes & Watson will snoop its way into theaters on December 21st. In the meantime, enjoy the first trailer, which has at least one genuinely fantastic moustache bit to offer already.