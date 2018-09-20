Ice Nine Kills channel The Crow movie in “A Grave Mistake” cinematic video: Watch

Ice Nine Kills, photo by Eric Levin

Ice Nine Kills are set to release their ambitious new album, The Silver Scream, in which each song is based on a classic horror film. In advance of the release, the Boston post-hardcore act has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere a cinematic video for the track “A Grave Mistake”, a song inspired by the film The Crow.

“For the third installment of The Silver Scream, we continue to follow the story of my therapist as his suspicions about my homicidal activity grow stronger,” explains singer Spencer Charnas. “In this clip, entitled ‘A Grave Mistake’, we learn more about the dark double life that I lead and in the process pay homage to the 1994 horror/action classic, The Crow.”



The cinematic clip follows two previous videos, the first being “The American Nightmare” (based on A Nightmare on Elm Street), and the second being “Thank God It’s Friday” (based on Friday the 13th).

Other movies that have inspired tracks on The Silver Scream album include Halloween, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Saw and more.

Ice Nine Kills will promote the release of The Silver Scream with a series of special appearances timed around its October 5th release. The band will also embark on a North American tour with Atreyu and Memphis May Fire. All dates are listed below.

Check out the cinematic video for “A Grave Mistake” below, and pre-order The Silver Scream at this location.

Ice Nine Kills Album Release Events

10/01 — Album Listening Party at Michael Myers’ House — Pasadena, CA

10/05 — Album Release Performance/Black Craft Wrestling Event — Anaheim, CA

10/07 — One Centre Square Performance — Easton, PA

10/09 — Rec Room Performance — Buffalo, NY

10/10 — St. Vitus Album Release Party + Performance — Brooklyn, NY

10/11 — Rock & Shock at The Palladium — Worcester, MA

10/12 — Salem Horror Fest Q&A + Screening — Salem, MA

10/27 — House From Scream Private Party — Santa Rosa, CA

Ice Nine Kills 2018 North American Tour With Atreyu and Memphis May Fire

11/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

11/12 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

11/13 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/14 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

11/16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

11/17 — Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/20 — Greensboro, NC @ The Cone Denim Entertainment Center

11/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/23 — Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol Room — HMAC

11/24 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/25 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/27 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

11/28 — Rochester, NY @ Anthology

11/30 — Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/01 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

12/02 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/04 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

12/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/06 — Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

12/07 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/08 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

12/10 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/12 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/13 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues