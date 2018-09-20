Ice Nine Kills channel The Crow movie in “A Grave Mistake” cinematic video: Watch

Ice Nine Kills are set to release their ambitious new album, The Silver Scream, in which each song is based on a classic horror film. In advance of the release, the Boston post-hardcore act has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere a cinematic video for the track “A Grave Mistake”, a song inspired by the film The Crow.
“For the third installment of The Silver Scream, we continue to follow the story of my therapist as his suspicions about my homicidal activity grow stronger,” explains singer Spencer Charnas. “In this clip, entitled ‘A Grave Mistake’, we learn more about the dark double life that I lead and in the process pay homage to the 1994 horror/action classic, The Crow.”
The cinematic clip follows two previous videos, the first being “The American Nightmare” (based on A Nightmare on Elm Street), and the second being “Thank God It’s Friday” (based on Friday the 13th).
Other movies that have inspired tracks on The Silver Scream album include Halloween, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Saw and more.
Ice Nine Kills will promote the release of The Silver Scream with a series of special appearances timed around its October 5th release. The band will also embark on a North American tour with Atreyu and Memphis May Fire. All dates are listed below.
Check out the cinematic video for “A Grave Mistake” below, and pre-order The Silver Scream at this location.
Ice Nine Kills Album Release Events
10/01 — Album Listening Party at Michael Myers’ House — Pasadena, CA
10/05 — Album Release Performance/Black Craft Wrestling Event — Anaheim, CA
10/07 — One Centre Square Performance — Easton, PA
10/09 — Rec Room Performance — Buffalo, NY
10/10 — St. Vitus Album Release Party + Performance — Brooklyn, NY
10/11 — Rock & Shock at The Palladium — Worcester, MA
10/12 — Salem Horror Fest Q&A + Screening — Salem, MA
10/27 — House From Scream Private Party — Santa Rosa, CA
Ice Nine Kills 2018 North American Tour With Atreyu and Memphis May Fire
11/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
11/12 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
11/13 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/14 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
11/16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
11/17 — Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/20 — Greensboro, NC @ The Cone Denim Entertainment Center
11/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
11/23 — Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol Room — HMAC
11/24 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/25 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/27 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
11/28 — Rochester, NY @ Anthology
11/30 — Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/01 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
12/02 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/04 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
12/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/06 — Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
12/07 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/08 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
12/10 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
12/12 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
12/13 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues