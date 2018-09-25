Menu
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Highlighted by SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more

on September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
Miami's III Points Music & Arts Festival

III Points Music and Arts Festival returns to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood from February 17th-19th, 2019. The festival’s sixth and largest installment to date is headlined by SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, and Herbie Hancock.

Other notable acts include Beach House, Blood Orange, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah performing Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Ty Segall and White Fence, The Internet, SOB x RBE, Pussy Riot, Tim Hecker + The Konoyo Ensemble, John Maus, JPEGMAFIA, DJ Koze, Peggy Gou, Kesley Lu, Jacques Greene, and more. See the full lineup poster below.

Tickets to the festival are available now.

iii points 2019 lineup

