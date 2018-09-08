In Photos: Car Seat Headrest at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre (9/8)

Car Seat Headrest, photo by Heather Kaplan

On Friday night, Car Seat Headrest conquered Chicago’s Riviera Theatre in support of their redux album, Twin Fantasy (Face to Face). Thanks to a change in weather — let’s just say, there’s been a chill in the air lately — the venue was hot and stuffy, making for an epic, sweaty night for a diehard crowd.

Photographer Heather Kaplan braved the chaos and came out some incredible photos. View the gallery below and peep the full setlist shortly after.



Setlist:

Waves of Fear(Lou Reed cover) (‘The Ending of Dramamine’ intro)

Bodys

Fill in the Blank

(Joe Gets Kicked Out of School for Using) Drugs With Friends (But Says This Isn’t a Problem)

Cute Thing

Sober to Death / Powderfinger (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales

America (Never Been)

Destroyed by Hippie Powers

Something Soon

Encore:

Beach Life-In-Death