Interpol perform “If You Really Love Nothing” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Interpol are in the thick of a North American tour supporting their latest album, Marauder. On Tuesday night, they visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to deliver a performance of the album single “If You Really Love Nothing”. The whole thing was shot in black-and-white, a fitting aesthetic for the post-punk rockers.

Check out our live review of Interpol’s Marauder release show, which took place during the final night of Brooklyn’s House of Vans. Below, revisit Paul Banks’ discussion on Kyle Meredith With…, during which the Interpol frontman reveals how touring the band’s 2002 album Turn On the Bright Lights in full influenced the new album.

