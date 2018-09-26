Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Interpol perform “If You Really Love Nothing” on Seth Meyers: Watch

A black-and-white performance of the Marauder song

by
on September 26, 2018, 11:48am
0 comments
icon playlist Interpol perform If You Really Love Nothing on Seth Meyers: Watch
image

Interpol's Top 5 Music Videos

image

The Smashing Pumpkins Releases Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour Mini-Documentary

image

The Strokes’ Top 5 Songs

image

Interview: Portugal. the Man From Austin City Limits

image

The National’s Best Cover Songs

 

Interpol are in the thick of a North American tour supporting their latest album, Marauder. On Tuesday night, they visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to deliver a performance of the album single “If You Really Love Nothing”. The whole thing was shot in black-and-white, a fitting aesthetic for the post-punk rockers.

Check out the replay below.

Check out our live review of Interpol’s Marauder release show, which took place during the final night of Brooklyn’s House of Vans. Below, revisit Paul Banks’ discussion on Kyle Meredith With…, during which the Interpol frontman reveals how touring the band’s 2002 album Turn On the Bright Lights in full influenced the new album.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Previous Story
BROCKHAMPTON share video for “San Marcos”: Watch
Next Story
Paul Stanley says KISS farewell tour is for real this time, won’t rule out appearances from former members
No comments