BROCKHAMPTON premieres new album Iridescence: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Natalie Somekh

BROCKHAMPTON have unleashed their new album, Iridescence. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new project follows last December’s excellent Saturation III and serves as the group’s first full-length since parting ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct. It’s also the first installment in a trilogy of albums titled, The Best Years of Our Lives.



(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

Due out through Question Everything/RCA Records, the LP is comprised of 15 tracks, including the early singles “TONYA” and “J’Ouvert”.

The hip-hop boyband will support Iridescence with a North American tour — dubbed “I’ll Be There” — beginning October 3rd. The itinerary features dates in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, and Chicago, as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.

The album’s release comes is accompanied by BROCKHAMPTON’s The Longest Summer in America, a documentary that recounts the outfit’s rapid success, new record, and more.

Iridescence Artwork:

Iridescence Tracklist:

01. NEW ORLEANS

02. THUG LIFE

03. BERLIN

04. SOMETHING ABOUT HIM

05. WHERE THE CASH AT

06. WEIGHT

07. DISTRICT

08. LOOPHOLE

09. TAPE

10. J’OUVERT

11. HONEY

12. VIVID

13. SAN MARCOS

14. TONYA

15. FABRIC