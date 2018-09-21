BROCKHAMPTON premieres new album Iridescence: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON have unleashed their new album, Iridescence. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The new project follows last December’s excellent Saturation III and serves as the group’s first full-length since parting ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct. It’s also the first installment in a trilogy of albums titled, The Best Years of Our Lives.
(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)
Due out through Question Everything/RCA Records, the LP is comprised of 15 tracks, including the early singles “TONYA” and “J’Ouvert”.
The hip-hop boyband will support Iridescence with a North American tour — dubbed “I’ll Be There” — beginning October 3rd. The itinerary features dates in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, and Chicago, as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.
The album’s release comes is accompanied by BROCKHAMPTON’s The Longest Summer in America, a documentary that recounts the outfit’s rapid success, new record, and more.
Iridescence Artwork:
Iridescence Tracklist:
01. NEW ORLEANS
02. THUG LIFE
03. BERLIN
04. SOMETHING ABOUT HIM
05. WHERE THE CASH AT
06. WEIGHT
07. DISTRICT
08. LOOPHOLE
09. TAPE
10. J’OUVERT
11. HONEY
12. VIVID
13. SAN MARCOS
14. TONYA
15. FABRIC
JAY-Z and Beyonce Tour Reel
Travis Scott's Top 5 Videos
Nas' Top 5 Songs
Eminem’s Highest Charting Songs
Migos’ Top Songs