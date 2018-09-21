Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

BROCKHAMPTON premieres new album Iridescence: Stream

The follow-up to last year's impressive Saturation III

by
on September 21, 2018, 12:05am
0 comments
Brockhampton Natalie Somekh Iridescence new album announcement details artwork tracklist
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Natalie Somekh

BROCKHAMPTON have unleashed their new album, Iridescence. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new project follows last December’s excellent Saturation III and serves as the group’s first full-length since parting ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct. It’s also the first installment in a trilogy of albums titled, The Best Years of Our Lives.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

Due out through Question Everything/RCA Records, the LP is comprised of 15 tracks, including the early singles “TONYA” and “J’Ouvert”.

The hip-hop boyband will support Iridescence with a North American tour — dubbed “I’ll Be There” — beginning October 3rd. The itinerary features dates in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, and Chicago, as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.

The album’s release comes is accompanied by BROCKHAMPTON’s The Longest Summer in America, a documentary that recounts the outfit’s rapid success, new record, and more.

Iridescence Artwork:

iridescence stream brockhampton new album BROCKHAMPTON premieres new album Iridescence: Stream

Iridescence Tracklist:
01. NEW ORLEANS
02. THUG LIFE
03. BERLIN
04. SOMETHING ABOUT HIM
05. WHERE THE CASH AT
06. WEIGHT
07. DISTRICT
08. LOOPHOLE
09. TAPE
10. J’OUVERT
11. HONEY
12. VIVID
13. SAN MARCOS
14. TONYA
15. FABRIC

image

JAY-Z and Beyonce Tour Reel

image

Travis Scott's Top 5 Videos

image

Nas' Top 5 Songs

image

Eminem’s Highest Charting Songs

image

Migos’ Top Songs

Previous Story
Action Bronson previews new album with “White Bronco”: Stream
Next Story
Unreleased Chris Cornell music collected in new posthomous box set
No comments