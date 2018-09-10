Menu
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival canceled due to Hurricane Florence

"We're working to get another date, but right now safety is most important"

on September 10, 2018, 6:47pm
J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye
With Hurricane Florence targeting the continental United States, J. Cole has canceled the inaugural Dreamville Festival, which was set for this weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important,” J. Cole said in a tweet announcing the festival’s cancelation. “I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000+ were expected.”

Along with J. Cole, the festival promised performances from SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, Nelly, Rich the Kid, Teyana Taylor, Saba, EarthGang, and Rapsody, among others.

“All tickets will be refunded,” according to J. Cole.

