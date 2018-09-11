Jack White to release Kneeling At The Anthem D.C concert film and EP

Jack White's Kneeling at the Anthem D.C. film

Jack White will return later this month with a new concert film and companion EP.

The not-so-subtly titled, Jack White: Kneeling At The Anthem D.C., documents White’s May 30th, 2018 concert at The Anthem in Washington, DC. The film was directed by Emmett Malloy, who previously worked with White on The White Stripes’ 2009 documentary, Under the Great White Northern Lights. Along with footage from White’s show at The Anthem, the film also captures White’s surprise performance at Woodrow Wilson High School.



The EP features performances of four songs from his latest album, Boarding House Reach, plus “Blunderbuss” and “Icky Thump”.

Both the film and the EP will be available September 21st exclusively through Amazon Music. A theatrical premiere screening is set for September 18th at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Watch a trailer for the film below, and listen to the EP version of “Connected By Love” here.

Kneeling at the Anthem D.C. EP Tracklist:

01. Corporation

02. Over and Over and Over

03. Blunderbuss

04. Ice Station Zebra

05. Connected By Love

06. Icky Thump