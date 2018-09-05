Jeff Goldblum details debut jazz album, The Capitol Studios Sessions

Jeff Goldblum

We love Jeff Goldblum for his iconic roles in things like Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok, but there’s more to the man than halting line delivery and quirky characters. An accomplished pianist, he’s been performing at jazz clubs around Los Angeles and New York City with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, since the ’90s. Now, he’s finally ready to share his debut album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, on November 9th.

As revealed back in May, Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra signed to Universal’s classic label Decca for the release. Produced by Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock), The Capitol Studios Sessions sought to capture the playful atmosphere of the group’s weekly variety show at LA’s Rockwell Table and Stage by turning Capitol’s Studio A and B into an intimate dinner club. In front of a live audience, Goldblum and his fellow musicians delivered jazz standards while he riffed on his favorite performers and improvisational comedy.



“I love improvising and that feeling of communication and interplay,” Goldblum explained in a press release. “It’s one of the cornerstones of my acting technique. I see my music in the same way.”

Joining in for this unique recording experience were singers like Irish superstar Imelda May (“Straighten Up & Fly Right)” and former American Idol standout Haley Reinhart (“My Baby Just Cares for Me”). Comedian Sarah Silverman also features on the 1920 classic “Me and My Shadow”, while Grammy-winning trumpetest Till Brönner appears throughout.

You can hear some of those performances in the album’s trailer, and check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The Capitol Studios Sessions Artwork:

The Capitol Studios Sessions Tracklist:

01. Cantaloupe Island

02. Don’t Mess With Mister T (feat. Till Bronner)

03. My Baby Just Cares For Me (feat. Haley Reinhart)

04. Straighten Up And Fly Right (feat. Imelda May & Till Bronner)

05. Jeff Introduces Sarah Silverman (feat. Sarah Silverman)

06. Me And My Shadow (feat. Sarah Silverman & Till Bronner)

07. Nostalgia In Times Square

08. It Never Entered My Mind (feat. Till Bronner)

09. Gee Baby (Aint I Good To You) (feat/ Haley Reinhart)

10. I Wish I Knew (How It Could Feel To Be Free)

11. This Bitter Earth (feat. Imelda May & Till Bronner)

12. Come On-A-My House (feat. Imelda May & Till Bronner)

13. Caravan (feat. Till Bronner)

14. Good Nights

Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have a number of European gigs lined up for the fall, as well as a scheduled appearance at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles. Find their schedule below.

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra 2018 Tour Dates:

10/13-14 – Los Angeles, CA @ David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption Los Angeles

11/17 – London, UK @ Cadogan Hall

11/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/21 – Berlin, BE @ Admiralspalast

11/22 – London, UK @ Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club (two shows)

