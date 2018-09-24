Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy announces new solo album, WARM, shares “Some Birds”: Stream

Jeff Tweedy, photo by Whitten Sabbatini

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will return this fall with his first-ever solo album of original material. It’s titled, WARM, and due for release on November 30th through Wilco’s own dBpm records.

WARM follows Tweedy’s Together At Last, a 2017 full-length that saw him record solo acoustic renditions of songs he’d performed with Wilco, as well as side projects Loose Fur and Golden Smog. It also comes after Sukierae, the 2014 debut album from Tweedy’s collaborative project with his son, Spencer, also dubbed Tweedy. Wilco’s last full-length, Wilco Schmilco, dropped in 2016.



The forthcoming LP was recorded at Wilco’s own Chicago Loft studio with the help of some past collaborators in son Spencer, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, and Tom Schick. Literary giant George Saunders also provided the album’s liner notes.

As a preview of the full-length, a lead single called “Some Birds” has been shared. In a statement, Tweedy described it as “like a lot of songs on WARM, being a confrontation between self and shadow self simultaneously feeling I’m to blame and not to blame, present and gone, and utterly confused, but determined to hold someone accountable.”

Check it out below via its corresponding music video. Directed by Seth Henrikson, it highlights Tweedy’s “uncanny sense of men’s fashion and hairstyles.”

WARM Artwork:

WARM Tracklist:

01. Bombs Above

02. Some Birds

03. Don’t Forget

04. How Hard It Is For a Desert to Die

05. Let’s Go Rain

06. From Far Away

07. I Know What It’s Like

08. Having Been Is No Way to Be

09. The Red Brick

10. Warm (When the Sun Has Died)

11. How Will I Find You

Tweedy is currently on a solo acoustic tour making its way across the US. He recently teamed up with Norah Jones on the single “Song With No Name”, and also has a new, career-spanning memoir on the way.