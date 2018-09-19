Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers join Powers Pleasant’s “Pull Up” remix: Stream

Powers Pleasant (photo by Jessica Lehrman), Flatbush Zombies (photo by Ben Kaye), Joey Bada$$ (photo by Ben Kaye), and The Underachievers

Pro Era co-founding producer Powers Pleasant delivered his debut single, “Pull Up”, over the summer. The track featured fellow Pro Era member Joey Bada$$, as well as A$AP Ferg. 15 million streams later, Powers is back with Bada$$ for a remix that also features Flatbush Zombies’ Zombie Juice and Meechy Darko alongside The Underachievers.

That’s a lot of voices for a track that clocks in under three-and-a-half minutes, but every MC gets a chance to drop their own bars of braggadocios fire. Take a listen below.



“Pull Up” is off Powers Pleasant’s debut EP, which is expected out soon via Commission Music. The effort will feature guests like Denzel Curry, IDK, G Perico, and more.