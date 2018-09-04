Joey Purp lets loose new, Chicago house-inspired song “Elastic” : Stream

Joey Purp "Elastic" artwork

Joey Purp is set to drop his new project, Quarterthing, later this week. Ahead of the anticipated release day, the Savemoney rapper has divulged more details on this new collection of music, as well as broken off a track called “Elastic”.

Quarterthing spans a total of 13 tunes, including the previously shared “Bag Talk” (his other recent single, “March 12th”, doesn’t appear). There are a number of special collaborators throughout, such as RZA, GZA, and Ravyn Lenae. Producers like Smoko Ono, DJ Khalil, Thelonious Martin, Knox Fortune, and Nate Fox — of the Chance the Rapper-affiliated group The Social Experiment — provided assistance behind the boards.



As for today’s bouncy new song, “Elastic”, it features elements inspired by Chicago house music. Take a listen below.

Quarterthing, which follows Purp’s 2016’s iiidrops mixtape, officially arrives September 7th. He guested on KAMI’s “Reboot” single, alongside Chance the Rapper, the other week.

Quarterthing Tracklist:

01. 24/k Gold/Sanctified feat. Rayvn Lenae (prod by Thelonious Martin)

02. God Body pt. 2 feat. The RZA (prod by DJ Khalil)

03. Hallelujah (prod by Nate Fox)

04. Elastic (prod by Nez & Rio)

05. Aw Sh*t! (prod by Knox Fortune & DJ Taye)

06. QUARTERTHING (prod by Knox Fortune)

07. Paint Thinner (prod by Smoko Ono & Garren Langford)

08. Look @ My Wrist feat. CDot Honcho (prod by Smoko Ono)

2012 (prod by Knox Fortune)

09. Fessional/Diamonds Dancing feat. Queen Key (prod by Nez & Rio)

10. Karl Malone (prod by Nez & Rio)

11. Bag Talk (prod by Nez & Rio)

12. LeBron James (Thelonious Martin)

13. In The Morning feat. The GZA