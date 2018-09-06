Four classic John Carpenter films receiving 4K reissues and theatrical re-releases this fall

John Carpenter

Last month, we reported on the upcoming theatrical release of a 4K restoration of John Carpenter’s The Fog. Now, Bloody Disgusting reports that the mist is bringing with it three other Carpenter classics, all of which will also be restored in 4K, released theatrically this fall, and released on home video via Studiocanal.

Accompanying The Fog will be They Live, Escape From New York, and Prince of Darkness. Each film was restored using the original camera negatives, with the color grading approved by cinematographers Gary B. Kibbe (They Live, Prince of Darkness) and Dean Cundey (The Fog, Escape From New York).



As we previously reported, The Fog will begin screening theatrically on October 26th, with special Halloween screenings to follow. Its home video release comes on October 29th. Prince of Darkness and They Live will also begin screening on October 26th at select theaters, with They Live’s home video also arriving on October 29th. Escape From New York will play in select theaters on just one night — November 22nd — after which it will land on home video alongside Prince of Darkness on November 26th. Got all that? Good. Ticketing information is forthcoming.

Maybe most exciting is the new artwork from UK artist Matt Ferguson, which you can check out below.