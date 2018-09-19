John Carpenter shares first taste of Halloween score with “The Shape Returns”: Stream

Halloween, Blumhouse

On October 19th, John Carpenter returns with his highly anticipated score for David Gordon Green’s Halloween. But today, The Shape beats him to the punch as the first full slice off this delectable pumpkin pie is aptly titled, “The Shape Returns”.

Fans will immediately recognize the wheezing synths and that signature piano scale, but they’ll also get new chills from the immediacy that Carpenter instills in the track. It’s unnerving stuff, especially when the percussion starts getting stabby.



Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack hits stores on October 19th via Sacred Bones Records. Next month, Carpenter will hit the road for a series of tour dates, including a US show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on October 31st.

John Carpenter 2018 Tour Dates:

10/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tivolivredenburg Grote Zaal

10/11 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleye

10/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Auditorium Sitges

10/14 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

10/16 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Tyne Theatre

10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/31 – Los Angeles, US @ Palladium

Halloween OST Artwork (Art Edition):

The film itself also stalks its way into theaters on October 19th. Watch the latest trailer below.

