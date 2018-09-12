John Carpenter’s Halloween returns to stalk theaters for 40th anniversary

The Shape stalks yet again: John Carpenter’s Halloween will return to theaters in celebration of its 40th anniversary and in anticipation of David Gordon Green’s forthcoming sequel.

Starting September 27th, CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures, and Trancas International Films will begin screening a newly restored and remastered digital print across 1,000+ screens in more than 10 countries.



Now, before you go, “New digital print? So what!”, know that it was all supervised by the film’s original cinematographer: the legendary Dean Cundey. Not too shabby, seeing how he established the film’s entire aesthetic.

Hell, even Carpenter sounds excited: “I’m thrilled to have the original make its way back into theaters, as we prepare for the release of the sequel,” he says, likely playing Spider-Man. “Having both back in theaters this fall is remarkable.”

In the meantime, subscribe to Halloweenies: A Michael Myers Podcast, which has been covering one Halloween movie per month leading up to the October 19th release of the new sequel.