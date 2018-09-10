John Legend is now an EGOT winner

John Legend, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

John Legend has achieved EGOT status, and he’s the youngest person ever to do so. Update: As Variety points out, Legend is also the first black man to win an EGOT.

At tonight’s Creative Emmy Awards, Legend won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his role as a producer on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert TV special. With the award, Legend became just the 13th person ever to earn an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), and he did so before the age of 40.



Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who won alongside Legend in the same category, also became EGOT winners with the award.

Throughout his career, Legend has won 10 Grammys Awards. In 2015, he earned his first Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory”, which was featured in the movie Selma. In 2017, he won a Tony for Best Revival of a Play for his role as a co-producer of Jitney.

Legend is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Jesus Christ Superstar. The winner will be announced during the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17th.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, celebrated her husband’s victory on Twitter: