Jon Hamm would like to play Batman, thanks

Jon Hamm as Batman

Now that Ben Affleck seems to be on his way out as Batman, the search for a new caped crusader begins. And right off the bat we’ve got what’s probably our best possible option in Jon Hamm, who just expressed his desire to play the role.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger’s In Depth series (and relayed by The Hollywood Reporter), the Mad Men star revealed himself to be a comic book fan. But as with any project, he wouldn’t want to sign up as the character unless he finds the script up to snuff. “It depends on the script, what the story is,” he said. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”



Hamm also seems self-aware about the fact that his handsome, chisel-jawed features lend themselves to traditional interpretations of Bruce Wayne, and he’s cognizant of how much fans would like to see him in the role. He does clarify, however, that he’s just riffing, as he’s never “had a conversation with anyone about it, literally.”

Still, he’s into it. “I’d probably fit the suit,” he said. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

Matt Reeves is hoping to begin production on his a standalone Batman film early next year, but Affleck’s involvement remains unknown. Should things fall through—and it’s looking more and more likely they will—he won’t need to venture far to find a replacement.