Jonathan Davis makes emotional return to stage with Korn following wife’s death

Korn's Jonathan Davis, photo by Jeremy Larson

Less than a month after his estranged wife Deven died, Jonathan Davis returned to the stage with Korn to play three scheduled shows honoring the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Follow the Leader.

A visibly emotional Davis told the audience that “4U” was his wife’s favorite song in the midst of performing the track during the band’s September 12th show at The Masonic in San Francisco, as seen in the first YouTube clip below.



The next nigh,t at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Davis gave guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer a long embrace after playing the set-closing “My Gift to You”, as visible in the second YouTube video below.

Deven Davis died at age 39 on August 17th, with TMZ reporting that Jonathan had filed a restraining order against her that same day to prevent her from seeing their children, alleging that Deven was using drugs.

Several days later, Jonathan released a lengthy statement, explaining that Deven suffered from mental illness for many years, and that “her addiction was a side effect,” adding that he “loved her with all my being.”

The third show celebrating the 20th anniversary of Follow the Leader took place at The Pearl in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 15th).