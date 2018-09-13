Preview: Joshua Homme calls Mike Patton a “big influence” in new episode of Alligator Hour on Apple Music’s Beats 1

Alligator Hour with Josh Homme

Joshua Homme is back with season three of his show “Alligator Hour” on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the Queens of the Stone Age frontman chatting with actor Colin Hanks about his love for Faith No More singer Mike Patton.

In the new episode, which premieres today (September 13th) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, Hanks brings in music from the band All Them Witches, and also discusses how he shares music with his co-workers on a film or television set. At one point, the conversation turns to Faith No More, and particularly Mike Patton.



Homme starts talking about his love for Faith No More’s 1995 album, King for a Day … Fool for a Lifetime, saying, “The reason I love this album is because at this point in Faith No More, Faith No More exploded. See, I toured with them when I was 19 and … Mike Patton was a big influence on shaping some of my outlook, because they had done really well, but it was really uncomfortable for him to do so well.”

He continues, “And so as a as a kid that grew up on all punk rock, coming from the desert, it was like, do well, but don’t do too well — that punk rock guilt … but watching Mike Patton do these crazy … like choke down an eight-inch dildo … or piss in a shoe and drink it during the show … and sing wonderfully at the same time and watch them pull apart the strings of success … trying to figure out how to navigate who he was because he was quite young, as well, at the time.”

Hanks then chimes in, “I always loved how … he was both sides of that coin… He had an amazing singing voice, a gorgeous voice, but then he would … destruct it, as well. ‘Let’s see how far I can tear these vocal cords of mine.'”

Check out more of the conversation about Faith No More and Patton in the player below, and tune in to Josh Homme’s full “Alligator Hour” episode with guest Colin Hanks, beginning at 1 PM ET today, at this location.

In other news, QOTSA recently wrapped up their Villains tour, which included a benefit show at the MONA in Australia. Watch a video from that performance below: