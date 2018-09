Juicy J and Travis Scott

Juicy J has dropped a brand new single called “Neighbor”, which teams the Three 6 Mafia rapper with Travis Scott and producer Buddha Bless. Take a listen below.

Rubba Band Business, Juicy J’s most recent album, arrived in December 2017. Since then, he’s appeared on tracks alongside Rae Sremmurd and Denzel Curry. Meanwhile, Scott is still riding high off the release of his No. 1 album, ASTROWORLD.