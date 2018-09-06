Julia Holter announces new album, Aviary, shares video for lead single, “I Shall Love 2”: Watch

Julia Holter has announced a new record called Aviary. The follow-up to 2015’s Have You in My Wilderness is due out October 26th from Domino.
The art pop composer describes the 15-track effort as “the cacophony of the mind in a melting world.” She was inspired to pen the collection after reading the opening line of a 2009 short story by Etel Adnan: “I found myself in an aviary full of shrieking birds.” As Holter put it in a press release,
“Amidst all the internal and external babble we experience daily, it’s hard to find one’s foundation. I think this album is reflecting that feeling of cacophony and how one responds to it as a person – how one behaves, how one looks for love, for solace. Maybe it’s a matter of listening to and gathering the seeming madness, of forming something out of it and envisioning a future.”
As a first listen, Holter has shared the lead single “I Shall Love 2”. It comes via a Dicky Bahto-directed video, which you can watch below.
Aviary was produced by Holter herself alongside Kenny Gilmore and executive producer Cole MGN. It features the musical talents of percussionist Corey Fogel, bassist Devin Hoff, violinist/viola player/singer Dina Maccabee, trumpeter Sarah Belle Reid, violinist Andrew Tholl, and synth/bagpipes player Tashi Wada.
Pre-orders are available now through Domino, and the album artwork and tracklist are below.
Aviary Artwork:
Aviary Tracklist:
01. Turn The Light On
02. Whether
03. Chaitius
04. Voce Simul
05. Everyday Is An Emergency
06. Another Dream
07. I Shall Love 2
08. Underneath The Moon
09. Colligere
10. In Gardens’ Muteness
11. I Would Rather See
12. Les Jeux To You
13. Words I Heard
14. I Shall Love 1
15. Why Sad Song
Holter will support her fifth album will a full fall and winter tour. Find her itinerary below.
Julia Holter 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/14 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
11/24 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Explore the North Festival
11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
11/27 – Bochum, DE @ Schauspiel
11/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
12/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
12/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Brotfabrik
12/03 – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele
12/05 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
12/06 – Machester, UK @ Gorilla
12/07 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
12/08 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
12/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
12/11 – Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms
12/12 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre
02/19 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
02/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
02/22 – New York, NY @ Warsaw
02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
02/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
02/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
02/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
03/05 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos