Julia Holter announces new album, Aviary, shares video for lead single, “I Shall Love 2”: Watch

Julia Holter, photo by Dicky Bahto

Julia Holter has announced a new record called Aviary. The follow-up to 2015’s Have You in My Wilderness is due out October 26th from Domino.

The art pop composer describes the 15-track effort as “the cacophony of the mind in a melting world.” She was inspired to pen the collection after reading the opening line of a 2009 short story by Etel Adnan: “I found myself in an aviary full of shrieking birds.” As Holter put it in a press release,



“Amidst all the internal and external babble we experience daily, it’s hard to find one’s foundation. I think this album is reflecting that feeling of cacophony and how one responds to it as a person – how one behaves, how one looks for love, for solace. Maybe it’s a matter of listening to and gathering the seeming madness, of forming something out of it and envisioning a future.”

As a first listen, Holter has shared the lead single “I Shall Love 2”. It comes via a Dicky Bahto-directed video, which you can watch below.

Aviary was produced by Holter herself alongside Kenny Gilmore and executive producer Cole MGN. It features the musical talents of percussionist Corey Fogel, bassist Devin Hoff, violinist/viola player/singer Dina Maccabee, trumpeter Sarah Belle Reid, violinist Andrew Tholl, and synth/bagpipes player Tashi Wada.

Pre-orders are available now through Domino, and the album artwork and tracklist are below.

Aviary Artwork:

Aviary Tracklist:

01. Turn The Light On

02. Whether

03. Chaitius

04. Voce Simul

05. Everyday Is An Emergency

06. Another Dream

07. I Shall Love 2

08. Underneath The Moon

09. Colligere

10. In Gardens’ Muteness

11. I Would Rather See

12. Les Jeux To You

13. Words I Heard

14. I Shall Love 1

15. Why Sad Song

Holter will support her fifth album will a full fall and winter tour. Find her itinerary below.

Julia Holter 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

11/24 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Explore the North Festival

11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

11/27 – Bochum, DE @ Schauspiel

11/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

12/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

12/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Brotfabrik

12/03 – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

12/05 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

12/06 – Machester, UK @ Gorilla

12/07 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

12/08 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

12/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

12/11 – Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms

12/12 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

02/19 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

02/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

02/22 – New York, NY @ Warsaw

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

03/05 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos