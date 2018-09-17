KAABOO 2018 Photo Gallery: Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, TLC, Pauly Shore

Katy Perry, photo by Alive Coverage

Last weekend, KAABOO Del Mar took over San Diego, bringing the likes of Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Jewel, and TLC. Not surprisingly, the three-day festivities were a total blast, no doubt bolstered by comedians like Judd Apatow, Kevin Nealon, and, yes, Pauly Shore.

Consequence of Sound‘s own Scott Sterling was on the scene — stay tuned for his full report — but so were some incredibly talented photographers, all of whom have provided their own photo coverage for your own leisure below.



Follow both Alive Coverage and Consequence of Sound on Instagram.