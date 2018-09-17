Menu
KAABOO 2018 Photo Gallery: Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, TLC, Pauly Shore

Also featuring Robert Plant, N.E.R.D., Better Than Ezra, Judd Apatow, and many more

on September 17, 2018, 4:15pm
Katy Perry, photo by Alive Coverage
Last weekend, KAABOO Del Mar took over San Diego, bringing the likes of Katy Perry, Foo FightersJewel, and TLC. Not surprisingly, the three-day festivities were a total blast, no doubt bolstered by comedians like Judd Apatow, Kevin Nealon, and, yes, Pauly Shore.

Consequence of Sound‘s own Scott Sterling was on the scene — stay tuned for his full report — but so were some incredibly talented photographers, all of whom have provided their own photo coverage for your own leisure below.

Follow both Alive Coverage and Consequence of Sound on Instagram.

Katy Perry, photo by Alive Coverage
Jewel, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Judd Apatow, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Better Than Ezra, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Robert Plant, photo by Alive Coverage
Post Malone, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Craig Robinson, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Big Boi/Craig Robinson, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Incubus, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
TLC, photo by Alive Coverage
Robert Plant, photo by Alive Coverage
Earth Wind and Fire, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Katy Perry, photo by Alive Coverage
Imagine Dragons, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
The Wailers, photo by Alive Coverage
Jewel, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Foo Fighters, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
The Wailers, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Nelly, photo by Alive Coverage
Foo Fighters, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Billy Idol KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
N.E.R.D., photo by Alive Coverage
Kevin Nealon, photo by Alive Coverage
Slash, photo by Alive Coverage
Melissa Etheridge, photo by Alive Coverage
Bebe Rexha, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
TLC, photo by Alive Coverage
Foo Fighters, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Billy Idol KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Everclear, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Gucci Mane, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Pauly Shore, photo by Alive Coverage
Katy Perry, photo by Alive Coverage
Nelly, photo by Alive Coverage
The All-American Rejects, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
Gucci Mane, KAABOO 2018, photo by Alive Coverage
