Kanye apologizes to Drake for “Jedi level” feud

Kanye is looking to bury the hatchet with Drake.
In a series of tweets posted early Wednesday morning, Kanye apologized to Drake for “any negative energy towards you.” Kanye specifically apologized for stepping on the release date of Drake’s latest, Scorpion, with the release of his own new album, ye; for leaving Drake off the track “Lift Yourself”; and for not speaking to Pusha-T before he rapped about Drake’s son and accused Drake of using a ghost writer. Drake responded with a pair of diss tracks aimed at Kanye and Pusha-T, and also mocked Kanye during a recent show in Chicago.
“There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you,” Kanye tweeted. He called their feud “all Jedi level” and said he would be attending on of Drake’s upcoming concerts “to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”
Read Kanye’s tweets in full below.
Earlier this week, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, was forced to shoot down rumors that she had slept with Drake. After some fans theorized that Drake made subliminal hints to Kardashian on Scorpion, Kardashian responded on Instagram, writing: “Never happened. End of story.”