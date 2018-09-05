Kanye apologizes to Drake for “Jedi level” feud

Kanye West and Drake

Kanye is looking to bury the hatchet with Drake.

In a series of tweets posted early Wednesday morning, Kanye apologized to Drake for “any negative energy towards you.” Kanye specifically apologized for stepping on the release date of Drake’s latest, Scorpion, with the release of his own new album, ye; for leaving Drake off the track “Lift Yourself”; and for not speaking to Pusha-T before he rapped about Drake’s son and accused Drake of using a ghost writer. Drake responded with a pair of diss tracks aimed at Kanye and Pusha-T, and also mocked Kanye during a recent show in Chicago.



“There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you,” Kanye tweeted. He called their feud “all Jedi level” and said he would be attending on of Drake’s upcoming concerts “to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

Read Kanye’s tweets in full below.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜 I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Earlier this week, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, was forced to shoot down rumors that she had slept with Drake. After some fans theorized that Drake made subliminal hints to Kardashian on Scorpion, Kardashian responded on Instagram, writing: “Never happened. End of story.”