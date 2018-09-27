Kanye West voices supports for ASAP Bari following allegations of sexual assault

Kanye West and ASAP Bari

Kanye West previously voiced his support for noted sexual predator Donald Trump, stating that they both shared a certain kind of “dragon energy.” Now, the rapper has publicly backed two more prominent men who’ve been accused of sexual assault.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kanye praised ASAP Bari, VLONE leader and ASAP Mob co-founder, and thanked him for breaking him “out of [his] pretentious rich nigga shell.” “There’s no way I would have the number 1 record in the world without this man here,” he added, referring to his Lil Pump collaboration “I Love It”. The Chicago MC also said he regretted not standing up for XXXTentacion while he was still alive.



“Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some pussy shit on my part,” wrote Kanye. “I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place.”

ASAP Bari was arrested earlier this year and charged with two counts of sexual assault. The arrest came after a video surfaced allegedly showing him physically assaulting a woman in a hotel room. As for XXX, the Florida rapper was charged with, among a number of crimes, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and witness tampering in October 2016. He was fatally shot this past June.

See Kanye’s full post below.

Kanye recently teased a new album called Yahndi, which could be the sequel to 2013’s Yeezus. He’s set to perform on SNL’s season 44 premiere this weekend.