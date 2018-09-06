Kanye West joins Teyana Taylor for “Hurry” in San Francisco: Watch

Kanye West and Teyana Taylor performing in San Francisco

Kanye West was recently in Chicago working on his new collaborative album with Chance the Rapper. He’s since jetted off to the West Coast, where he made a surprise appearance at Teyana Taylor’s concert in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

Kanye popped up onstage to join Taylor on her boisterous performance of “Hurry”, taken from the Yeezy-produced K.T.S.E. album released in June. Naturally, the crowd went into an absolute tizzy.



The ye rapper stuck around for more of the set, posting footage on his own Twitter account. Toward the end of the show, Taylor had everyone in the venue raise their fists up in a show of support for Colin Kaepernick, his kneeling protest, and his recent Nike commercial (which, contrary to the right, is about police brutality and not patriotism). Taylor’s backup dancers kneeled behind her, and according to at least one audience member, #KanyeBentTheKneeToo.

Catch fan-caught footage down below.

Shedding thug tears !! @TEYANATAYLOR just brought out @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/8bhob7178A — B i a n c a LLF🖤♌️ (@its_BiancaK) September 6, 2018

You can hear everyone’s genuine surprise and disbelief when @kanyewest came out to perform “Hurry” with @TEYANATAYLOR #KTSE pic.twitter.com/F1AdWEEDhA — Shiva Khales (@ShivaGotsJokes) September 6, 2018

Kanye recently apologized to Drake for their “Jedi-level” beef, as well as expressed his regret over that controversial “slavery was a choice” comment to TMZ.