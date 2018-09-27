Kanye West confirms new album Yandhi is coming this Saturday

Kanye West, photo by Joshua Mellin

Kanye West’s busy 2018 is about to get busier. Following his five-part Wyoming Series, which included his solo LP ye and his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi, the rapper has confirmed a new album called Yandhi will drop this Saturday, September 29th.

Ye has been teasing the record over the last few days via social media. Last week, he posted an image similar to the album art of Yeezus, except this was of a mini disc jewel case with a purple sticker instead of a blank CD with a red sticker. Many speculated this meant Yandhi would serve as a sequel to that 2013 effort, but while that hasn’t been entirely confirmed, a new tweet has promised the Saturday release.



“We’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night,” Kanye tweeted. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

Yeezy is of course referring to Weezy’s long-awaited Tha Carter V, which is set to finally be revealed tonight (September 27th) after years of being shelved. For such a renowned egotist, the statement is remarkably gracious, and who can argue that having new albums from two of hip-hop’s greatest is a bad thing?

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

Update: Kanye played a snippet of new music while visiting the offices of FADER earlier today. Additionally, he revealed both XXXTentacion and 6ix9ine are featured on the album.

Update #2: Kanye has shared a second preview of Yahndi.

YANDHI 9 29 18 YANDHI IS RELEASING THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ysqMrtc1RP — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

This may not be the last 2018 hears of Kanye West, either. In recent weeks, he’s teased a sequel to his Watch the Throne collaboration with Jay-Z, as well as a new LP alongside Chance the Rapper called Good Ass Job. In fact, the same day he first teased Yandhi, he appeared at Chance’s Open Mike Event in Chicago to reveal the album title to fans: