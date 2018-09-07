Menu
Kanye West is the creative director of the Pornhub Awards

Kanye designed the presenters' outfits and the statuettes, and also will debut new music

on September 06, 2018, 11:12pm
Kanye West

The first-ever Pornhub Awards take place in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and none other than Kanye West is serving as creative director.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, Kanye expressed his appreciation for the porno website. Kimmel asked Kanye if having daughters had “changed your attitude toward women?” “Nah, I still look at Pornhub and stuff” Kanye responded before offering to break down his favorite porno categories. In response, Pornhub gifted Kanye with a lifetime membership.

Now, as creative director, Kanye has been tasked with styling all of the presenters’ clothing and designing the custom statuettes (which are pictured in Kanye’s tweet below). Additionally, Kanye is debuting a new song and music video during the gala. The track is called “I Love It”, features Lil Pump, and is accompanied with a video executive produced by Spike Jonze. G.O.O.D. Music artist Teyana Taylor, whose latest album K.T.S.E. was produced by Kanye, is set to perform.

Update – September 7th: Watch the video for Kanye and Lil Pump’s collaboration, “I Love It”, here.

The Pornhub Awards are being stream live on Pornhub beginning at 11:00 p.m. EST.

