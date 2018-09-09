Menu
Kanye West says Watch the Throne 2 is “coming soon”

Despite insistent past denials, there may be a followup to 2011's blockbuster collaboration album

by
on September 08, 2018, 9:22pm
Kanye West, Jay Z
Two years ago, while on tour promoting The Life of Pablo, Kanye West insisted that “there will never be a Watch the Throne 2 with Jay Z, citing some “Tidal/Apple bullshit”, among other issues.

Well, never say never, because Yeezy is now teasing a follow-up to his 2011 blockbuster collaboration album. Tonight, he lit up his Twitter account and sent everyone into a frenzy with his classic shorthand tweet-style, writing:

The news comes as a surprise given that Yeezy and Jay Z haven’t exactly been on great terms. Back in 2016, Yeezy eerily claimed Jay has hitmen, while Jay addressed his own frustrations while promoting last year’s 4:44even airing his grievances on the album.

Since then, things have kind of, maybe, sort of smoothed over. By the end of 2017, Jay contended that “I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us,” and earlier this summer, Kanye admitted they’ve been texting, which is nice.

What’s more, Jay is credited as a composer and lyricist for “The Games We Play” and “Infrared” off of Pusha-T’s recent Kanye-produced Daytona, so who the hell knows. At the very least, it’s highly unlikely they’re on a Cardi-Nicki level right now. So, we’ll see.

In the meantime, Kanye is currently working on Chance the Rapper’s new album.

