Kanye West performs three songs, dresses as a Perrier bottle on SNL season 44 premiere: Watch

Kanye and Lil Pump perform "I Love It" on SNL

Kanye West served as the musical guest on the season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live. He performed three songs over the course of the 90-minute episode, each of which was unique for its own reasons.

To start, Kanye teamed with Lil Pump to perform their chart-topping collaboration, “I Love It”. In a nod to the song’s viral video, Kanye and Lil Pump dressed as Perrier and Fiji water bottles as they rapped with Adele Givens projected on a screen behind them. Not surprisingly, the song was heavily censored — though a fair number of curse words did slip through.



Kanye then joined Teyana Taylor to perform “We Got Love”, a track which was originally set to appear on Taylor’s latest album, K.T.S.E., but which was cut due to a clearance issue with the Lauryn Hill-featuring outro.

For the third and final performance of the evening, Kanye teamed up with Kid Cudi and 070 Shake to perform “Ghost Town” from ye. The performance also featured Ty Dolla $ign on guitar… and Kanye wore a MAGA hat.

Kanye West performed GHOST TOWN with Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake during the end credits of #SNL! 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/CJthj04aeu — Zen Stefani 🧝🏾‍♀️ (@Dee_Pengs) September 30, 2018

Interestingly, there was no mention of Kanye’s new album, Yahndi, which is set for release later today.