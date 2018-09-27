Kanye West wears MAGA hat in SNL promo: Watch

Kanye West on SNL

Saturday Night Live kicks off its 44th season this weekend with an episode hosted by Adam Driver and featuring Kanye West as musical guest. Both men star in a new promo for the episode alongside longtime SNL cast member Keenan Thompson. In the clip, Driver and Keenan joke about how Kanye must be “up to something” based on his facial expression, and they discuss Star Wars character names. It’s perhaps most notable, however, for what’s on Kanye’s head: a custom MAGA hat.

“But it’s my hat, I redesigned it,” Kanye told FADER during a visit to their NYC officers earlier in the day. “I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.”



To coincide with his appearance on SNL, Kanye will also release a new album called Yandhi, his third such release in 2018.