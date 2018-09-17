Kanye West to perform on SNL’s season 44 premiere

Kanye West

Kanye West has been announced as the musical guest for the Season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Scheduled to air September 29th on NBC, it marks the Chicago rapper’s seventh appearance on the sketch variety show since 2005.

The upcoming SNL performance comes in support of Kanye’s own ye solo album and Kids See Ghost collaborative LP, as well as recent singles “XTCY” and his Lil Pump collaboration “I Love It” (here’s hoping he dresses up in that boxy costume). It also follows his production work on albums from G.O.O.D. Music artists Pusha-T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor.



The performance also comes ahead of his highly anticipated appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles, where he and Kid Cudi are set to make their official live debut as Kids See Ghosts.

Kanye’s last SNL gig, in support of The Life of Pablo, wasn’t exactly one to remember, and even featured an unfortunate backstage meltdown.

Star Wars and BlacKkKlansman actor Adam Driver is set to host the season premiere.