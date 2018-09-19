Kesha releases new song “Here Comes the Change” for Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic: Listen

Kesha, photo by Philip Cosores

With the midterms coming up in a little more than a month, artists and celebrities are doing whatever they can to rock the vote. For Kesha, that means releasing a new song called “Here Comes the Change,” along with a lyric video directed by Brandon Bloch designed to inspire young people to get out and vote this November.

Written for the upcoming biopic on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, On the Basis of Sex, “Here Comes the Change” was inspired by Kesha’s own adoration for the Notorious RBG. In an op-ed for Refinery29, Kesha wrote, “I hope the song and the video reminds you that we don’t all have to loom as large as these heroes to make a difference. We can all vote and speak up for what we believe in. We can all have a positive impact on our shared future.” Read the rest of the essay at Refinery29.



Watch the uplifting, deeply earnest lyric video for “Here Comes the Change” below.

Check out the single artwork, courtesy of Shepard Fairey of OBEY below.

On the Basis of Sex comes to theaters this Christmas, and stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg. Watch the trailer below.