Kevin Gates teases Lucas Brasi 3 with new song “Me Too”: Stream

Baton Rouge rapper shows his romantic side on the latest preview of his upcoming mixtape

by
on September 20, 2018, 3:26pm
Kevin Gates Luca Brasi 3 Tour Dates Schedule
Kevin Gates

Next week, Kevin Gates returns with Lucas Brasi 3, his first mixtape since getting out of prison earlier this year. It’s also the latest installment in his Lucas Brasi Story series, which the MC kicked off five years ago.

In the lead-up to the tape’s release, Gates has already dropped a pair of tracks in “Great Man” and “Money Long”, one of the best songs we heard that week. The Baton Rouge rapper is now unboxing a third offering with “Me Too”. Here, Gates showcases his more romantic side, saying, “Girl, you addicted, and I need you.” He also doesn’t hesitate to brag about how he and his lady friend enjoy doing the deed out in public.

Hear the new song below.

Lucas Brasi 3 arrives September 27th. Gates’ corresponding “Lucas Brasi 3 Tour” officially kicks off October 2nd; peep the full itinerary here.

