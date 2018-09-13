Kevin Gates unleashes new songs “Money Long” and “Great Man”: Stream

Kevin Gates

Last month, Kevin Gates announced his first tour since being released from prison in January. The US fall trek is titled “Lucas Brasi 3”, and now we know why: The Baton Rouge rapper is on the verge of dropping a new mixtape of the same name.

Due out September 27th, Lucas Brasi 3 follows his three-song single, Chained to the City, from May, and is the third installment in his Lucas Brasi Story mixtape series, which began back in 2013. It’s also his first official ‘tape since serving nine months behind bars for felony gun possession.



With just a few weeks to go before Lucas Brasi 3 arrives, Gates has shared not one, but two songs today. The first is a hard-hitter called “Money Long” and sees the MC bragging, “You say your money long? But my dick long.” The other offering, “Great Man”, is decidedly more on the tender side, with the 32-year-old rapper reflecting on heartache and how he’s evolved from a “caveman” to “a great man.”

Take a listen to both below; there’s also a cinematic music video for “Great Man”.

“Money Long”:

“Great Man”:

“Money Long” and “Great Man” Artwork:

Gates’ “Lucas Brasi 3 Tour” officially kicks off October 2nd; find the full itinerary here.