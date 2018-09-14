Khalid shares sexy new jam “Better”: Stream

Khalid, photo by Ben Kaye

Khalid, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer, has returned with a brand new song called “Better”.

Charlie Handsome, who’s previously collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Drake, and Chance, produced the track, which pairs a groovy, sensual beat with the young singer’s rich, velveteen vocals. “You say we’re just friends/ But I swear when nobody’s around/ You keep an arm around your neck/ To connect, are you feeling it now?” he croons. Hear it below.



Khalid recently teamed up with rising pop star Billie Eilish for her single, “Lovely”, and, earlier this year, made a splash with Swae Lee on the Black Panther soundtrack’s “The Ways”. Khalid’s American Teen album was one of our favorites from 2017.

See the single’s artwork below, which pays tribute to the singer’s hometown of El Peso.