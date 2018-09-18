Killswitch Engage tracking 21 songs for new album

Killswitch Engage, photo by John McMurtrie

Massachusetts metal outfit Killswitch Engage are that much closer to wrapping up their eighth studio album, according to an Instagram post from vocalist Jesse Leach.

Accompanied by a picture of Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, the singer wrote, “So many years, so much music and much much more to come. We are legit an ‘odd couple.’ On paper our personalities clash, but in life it works, it clicks and it’s genuine. More vocal tracking for KSE in the next three days. We are chipping away at a massive stone. I’m about half way through 21 songs. Then of course figuring out which songs make it to the album.”



He also says that there will be another album from Times of Grace, the side project he and Dutkiewicz started in 2007 that released a sole studio album in 2011. That band dropped some footage from recording sessions for the follow up LP late last year, but no release date has been set.

This fresh Killswitch Engage news arrives on the heels of recent announcement that the band had signed with Metal Blade Records. The label is all set to release the new album in the U.S. next year, with Columbia/Sony Music Germany handling the European release. Metal Blade CEO/founder Brian Slagel said, in a recent announcement, “I have been a huge fan and friend of Killswitch for a long time, so it is truly an honor to be able to work with them. So happy to welcome them to the Metal Blade family.”

Dutkiewicz echoed that excitement with his own statement: “I’m very excited to say that Killswitch Engage will be joining forces with Metal Blade Records and Columbia/Sony Music! Super stoked to join the ranks with a long list of many epic metal acts, as well as a team of excellent human beings who truly have a genuine love for metal music. Here’s to an awesome future with awesome labels!”

Killswitch Engage will take some breaks from the studio to close out the year with tour dates in Australia with Parkway Drive and a run of U.S. shows that includes make-up gigs for concerts the band had to cancel when Leach underwent surgery on his vocal cords. They’ll be joined on that stateside run by Born of Osiris, Crowbar, and Death Ray Vision.