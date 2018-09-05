King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to reissue five of their earliest projects

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard gifted their fans with not one, not two, but five albums in 2017, including December’s Gumboot Soup. Followers of the prolific band might want to begin clearing out more shelf space again, as King Gizzard have announced plans to reissue their five earliest projects on vinyl for the first time.

The forthcoming reissues include: Willoughby’s Beach EP (2011), 12 Bar Bruise (2012), Eyes Like the Sky (2013), Float Along – Fill Your Lungs (2013), and Oddments (2014). Each wax comes with reimagined artwork, special packaging, liner notes, and variant colors (there’s actually one called “kale and banana smoothie”). The special editions will be limited to just 5000 copies. Standard editions will also be available come November 2nd. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 14th through Flightless Records.



Check out a teaser clip for the reissues below, which features early rockin’ footage of the band.