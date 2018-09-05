King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to reissue five of their earliest projects

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard gifted their fans with not one, not two, but five albums in 2017, including December’s Gumboot Soup. Followers of the prolific band might want to begin clearing out more shelf space again, as King Gizzard have announced plans to reissue their five earliest projects on vinyl for the first time.
The forthcoming reissues include: Willoughby’s Beach EP (2011), 12 Bar Bruise (2012), Eyes Like the Sky (2013), Float Along – Fill Your Lungs (2013), and Oddments (2014). Each wax comes with reimagined artwork, special packaging, liner notes, and variant colors (there’s actually one called “kale and banana smoothie”). The special editions will be limited to just 5000 copies. Standard editions will also be available come November 2nd. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 14th through Flightless Records.
(Read: 2017 Band of the Year King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, and Don’t Need to Stop)
Check out a teaser clip for the reissues below, which features early rockin’ footage of the band.
‼️REISSUES CONFIRMED‼️ We are extremely excited to announce that our first 5 albums will be reissued on 12” vinyl for the first time this year with re-imagined artwork, packaging, liner notes and wax colours via @flightlessrecords Special edition Pre-order goes live Friday 14th September, 2018 @ 9am AEST. FLT-001R: 12 Bar Bruise ‘Muckraker Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-005R: Eyes Like The Sky ‘Gun Smoke Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-006R: Float Along – Fill Your Lungs ‘Kale & Banana Smoothie Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-009R: Oddments ‘Hot Wax Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-040: Willoughby’s Beach EP ‘Ocean Death 12” Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. There will also be standard editions in stores worldwide from November 2nd, 2018. 🌏 R.I.P Bootlegs.