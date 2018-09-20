KISS announce they will embark on final tour

KISS on America's Got Talent, photo by Trae Patton

KISS appeared on America’s Got Talent on Wednesday night (September 19th), performing “Detroit Rock City” on the show’s season finale, but the big news came in the form of a major announcement. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band revealed they will embark on a final tour.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS in a statement.



Dates have not yet been announced for the trek, which is being dubbed the “End of the Road World Tour”, but a press release states that KISSonline.com will have updates in the weeks to come.

KISS have embarked on farewell tours in the past, but this time it looks like it’s for real. Check out their performance on America’s Got Talent below.