Begin your day with a cup of Korn Koffee, which, yes, is a coffee blend made by Korn

The process of recording an album is exhausting, riddled with late nights in the studio and the vocal fry that arises from screaming your ever-loving guts into a microphone. Jonathan Davis and nu-metal pioneers Korn know this better than most—they just hit the studio in early August, after all—so it makes a peculiar kind of sense that they’d launch their own coffee brand, which is something that, yes, they actually did. It’s called, appropriately, Korn Koffee, and you can buy it right now.

The blend—encompassing Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, Guatemalan Huehuetenago, and Organic Peru certified fair trade beans—was made in conjunction with the West Coast beanery at J. Gursey Coffee, who also tossed in a bit of their Vintage Black Diamond blend. It was personally curated by the band, who presumably told the winning blend that it’s “got the life.” See them hard at work in the below video, which was posted to their Twitter account.



Inside each bag is a message from the band. It reads thusly: “After almost 25 years of touring, making records and playing in front of all of our amazing fans (you), one thing has remained a constant in our daily routine: coffee. The ritual, the brew, the aroma and most importantly, that very first cup every morning that sets the tone, is something we look forward to every day. Because of our passion, we’ve gotten together with a roaster and handcrafted our very own blend of KOFFEE. We hope you enjoy, share, and join us in savoring many cups of KOFFEE for years to come.”

Bottoms up, headbangers. Pick up a bag here.