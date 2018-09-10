Kurt Vile announces new album, Bottle It In, shares epic “Bassackwards”: Stream

Kurt Vile, photo by Jo McCaughey

Kurt Vile returned with a new single last month called “Loading Zones”. Now, the indie singer-songwriter has revealed details of his forthcoming solo album: Bottle It In officially arrives October 12th through Matador Records.

Bottle It In is the proper follow-up to 2015’s impressive b’lieve i’m goin down…, and also follows Lotta Sea Lice, his 2017 collaborative LP with Courtney Barnett. The new album was recorded all over the US in between Vile’s busy schedule. “I’ve been bouncing around a lot and recording all over,” he recounted in a statement. “My family would meet me in the middle of America, and we’d go on a road trip somewhere. I would record in between all that stuff.”



A few songs, including today’s new track “Bassackwards”, were recorded with engineer/producer Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs) at Los Angeles’ The Beer Hole. Some also came together in Portland and Brooklyn, but a majority of the album was recorded at Tarquin Studios in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the help of Peter Katis (Interpol, The National).

Along with various recording locales, Bottle It In boasts a handful of guest collaborators, such as Kim Gordon and Cass McCombs. Additional contributions were provided by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Mary Lattimore.

As mentioned, Vile has broken off a second single in “Bassackwards”, an epic, nearly ten-minute cut said to be “the album’s beating heart and Vile’s most compelling evocation of how he sees the world.” Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Bottle It In can be found here. See below for the album artwork and tracklist.

Bottle It In Artwork:

Bottle It In Tracklist:

01. Loading Zones

02. Hysteria

03. Yeah Bones

04. Bassackwards

05. One Trick Ponies

06. Rolling With the Flow

07. Check Baby

08. Bottle It In

09. Mutinies

10. Come Again

11. Cold Was the Wind

12. Skinny Mini

13. (Bottle Back)

Additionally, Vile has scheduled a new run of 2019 North American and Australian tour dates. These follow a previously announced North American stint for November and December of this year.

Kurt Vile 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG #

11/14 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street #

11/15 – Belfast, UK @ The Limelight #

11/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly *

12/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

12/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory *

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

12/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre * *

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

12/15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

12/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

12/20 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee *

12/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

12/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met %

02/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

02/15 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus +

02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall +

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

02/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre +

02/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

02/22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner +

02/23 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre +

02/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant +

02/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown +

02/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman +

02/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre +

03/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +

03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBD

03/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues +

03/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre +

03/06 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf +

03/08 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall +

03/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre +

03/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham +

03/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live +

03/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

03/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

03/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National +

04/15 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore &

04/16 – Wallongong, AU @ Unibar &

04/17 – Canberra, AU @ ANU &

04/18 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/20 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum &

04/27 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov &

04/28 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Carpark &

^ = w/ Meg Baird (solo)

# = w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore

* = w/ Jessica Pratt

% = w/ The Feelies

+ = w/ The Sadies

& = w/ RVG