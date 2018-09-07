Ani DiFranco on Ignoring the Press and Writing Her New Memoir

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS



Twenty years after her landmark album Little Plastic Castle, seasoned songwriter and activist Ani DiFranco speaks with Kyle Meredith about the “prophetic” qualities of songwriting, the vital importance of getting into the voting booth, and when she decided to stop reading press coverage about herself. DiFranco also discusses the origins of the song “Deep Dish”, what it was like producing a Dan Bern record, and her memoir, which is coming out in spring 2019.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter