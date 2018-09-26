Billy Idol on the Influence of Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar

Kyle Meredith With... Billy Idol

Today, on Kyle Meredith With, Billy Idol discusses his upcoming remix album, Vital Idol Revitalized, and the artists who inspired both the remixes and the original tracks. He also speaks on the differences between songs you dance to and songs you listen to, the remix culture of the mid-’80s, and what modern artists like Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar have done to bring music into the 21st century.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

