Hippo Campus, Thin Lips, and The Bamboos Get Real on Mental Health

On this special episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle speaks with Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus, Chrissy Tashjian of Thin Lips, and The Bamboos’ Lance Ferguson to explore mental health in the musical process ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

In addition to discussing their new album, Bambi, Luppen dives into Hippo Campus’ different approach to songwriting and the emotional themes on their record, including his struggles with depression. Shortly after, Tashjian reflects on the Thin Lips’ recent album, Chosen Family, while Ferguson closes the episode out with a discussion around the Bamboos’ single “Broken”.

