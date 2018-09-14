’90s Rock Veterans Local H, Cowboy Junkies, and Shawn Mullins Look Back and Into the Future

Local H, Cowboy Junkies, Shawn Mullins

Kyle Meredith rounds up veteran rock acts Local H, Cowboy Junkies, and Shawn Mullins to discuss their classic albums, update fans on their new projects, and share their stories from a lifetime in the music business.

— Local H’s Scott Lucas talks about the 20th anniversary of Pack Up the Cats, the 10th anniversary of 10 Angry Months, and a new concept the band’s currently working on for the next LP.

— Cowboy Junkies’ Michael Timmins weighs in on the Pink Floyd influence of All That Reckoning, revisits 1998’s Miles From Our Home, being close friends with Townes Van Zandt, seeing America from a Canadian perspective, and going back to the site of the original Woodstock.

— Shawn Mullins celebrates 20 years of “Lullaby”, explains why he re-recorded Soul’s Core, offers up an anecdote of being recognized by Dokken in an elevator, and shares a heartbreaking moment about losing his wife to suicide.

